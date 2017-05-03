New dealership is ‘rebirth of the brand’

The new BMW of Wichita store will open Thursday at the Walser Automotive Group near 13th and Greenwich.
The store has been at the former Luxury Collection dealership at Kellogg and Greenwich.
The new 30,000-square-foot store was already in the works for 11000 E. 13th St. when the Luxury Collection sold to Minnesota-based Walser in September.
The building will house BMW sales and service, including 12 service bays.
“Everything is bigger and newer,” says John Petersen, BMW and Mini general manager.
He calls it “a rebirth of the brand here for us.”
“It’s just a nice, comfortable, welcoming space.”
Temporarily, the Mini of Wichita dealership will be in the building as well.
In August, the new Mini dealership will open west of the BMW dealership. It will have 10 service bays, which is almost double what it has had previously.
Acura will be the next facility to be built at the complex, which also includes Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus, Porsche and Mercedes-Benz brands in addition to BMW and Mini. Acura’s 20,000-square-foot store will be to the west of the Mini dealership.
In the meantime, Acura will move to a temporary facility next to BMW.
Look for Walser to break ground on the Acura store in the next month or so.
