Clothing store to move from Old Town to Towne East Square

Space Station is leaving its Old Town home of less than a year and a half for Towne East Square.
“Old Town foot traffic just isn’t what it should and can be,” says co-owner Cory Barnes. “It’s more of an entertainment district than a shopping district, I’d say.”
Barnes, Tevin Jacques and a third partner who is now out of the business opened the clothing shop at 139 N. Mead in early 2016.
They’re closing the business for May and June until they can get in their new Towne East space in mid-summer.
“It’s not worth being in Old Town those couple of months,” Barnes says. “It’s very slow.”
Space Station is moving into the space L’image is leaving.
In February, Have You Heard? reported that the framing shop is moving to 615 W. Douglas in Delano after 18 years in the mall.
Space Station’s new 1,250-square-foot space will be by the entrance where Men’s Wearhouse and LensCrafters are next to Dillard’s.
“It’s a great time to get in there,” Barnes says.
There’s not been an official announcement from the mall or H&M yet, but Have You Heard? reported in March that the retailer will be opening a store on the second floor of the mall just outside Dillard’s. The news has generated some excitement.
In addition to some items already at Space Station, Barnes says, “We’ll have a whole fresh inventory.”
That includes the Not Human brand, which Barnes calls something of a house brand.
The new store should be ready by late July or early August.
“There’s a lot going on,” Barnes says of the mall. “It’s an exciting time to be there.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
Comments