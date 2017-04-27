Smoothie King to open Derby store

Smoothie King is opening a new store in Derby in July.
Owner Neil Bhakta already has four stores in Wichita.
Managing partner Cayla Vaivada says they feel they’ve pretty well saturated the Wichita market.
“We wanted to start moving toward the outskirts of Wichita to reach some new customers,” she says.
The 1,000-square-foot store will open at 1861 E. Madison, which is near Madison and Rock Road.
Vaivada says other areas around Wichita could follow, such as Maize.
“We’re still trying to see how it works out in a smaller town.”
The Derby store will have inside seating and a drive-through, Vaivada says.
“We’re super excited about it and can’t wait for it to open this summer.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
