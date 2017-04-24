Wildly popular Texas Roadhouse may open second site

In 2015, Have You Heard? reported that Texas Roadhouse has been so successful in Wichita that the Louisville-based company planned to open a second concept, Bubba’s 33, on the east side.
That restaurant opened last year, but it’s always been surprising that the company hasn’t opened a second Texas Roadhouse here.
It looks like that’s finally going to happen.
Sources say Texas Roadhouse is going to open in front of Academy Sports & Outdoors on Greenwich just south of K-96 – the fastest-growing commercial area of the city.
The west-side Texas Roadhouse, which opened in 2004 at 6707 W. Kellogg, has been one of the company’s top-performing stores for years. It doesn’t matter the day of the week – even Mondays – the restaurant always seems to be packed.
The chain is known for its all-you-can-eat bread and peanuts and the hand-cut steaks it has on display. Each restaurant has a butcher.
The chain boasts that its food is all made from scratch at value prices. It serves dinner only.
There are about 500 Texas Roadhouse restaurants internationally and about 15 Bubba’s restaurants nationally.
It sounds as if the second Wichita Texas Roadhouse will open early next year. Look for more information as soon as it’s available.
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
Comments