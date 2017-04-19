Lady Jane’s Haircuts For Men to open at least two sites in Wichita

Detroit-based Lady Jane’s Haircuts For Men is expanding to Wichita this summer with at least a couple of sites.
The growing company has more than 80 sites either open or in the works nationally.
The company, which bills itself as a men’s haircuttery, has all corporate stores and is not a franchise.
It specializes in haircuts for men in a “sporty, friendly” atmosphere, says master broker Louis Ciotti.
He says Lady Jane’s “provides an atmosphere for the guy’s guy.”
Services include haircuts, highlights, shampoos, coloring and waxing.
“It’s not strictly just a barbershop haircut,” Ciotti says.
The chain’s first Wichita store is going to go at 2556 N. Maize Road where Baskin-Robbins used to be. Don Piros of Landmark Commercial Real Estate handled the deal.
Lady Jane’s is close on a second deal as well, which Ciotti says is in a high-traffic area on the east side.
“We’re high profile.”
Both stores likely will open in August.
Look for more details on the second site shortly.
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
