Have You Heard

Have You Heard

Get Carrie Rengers' up-to-the-minute Wichita and Kansas business scoops and entertaining insights.

Carrie Rengers

April 19, 2017 10:09 AM

Lady Jane’s Haircuts For Men to open at least two sites in Wichita

By Carrie Rengers

crengers@wichitaeagle.com

Detroit-based Lady Jane’s Haircuts For Men is expanding to Wichita this summer with at least a couple of sites.

The growing company has more than 80 sites either open or in the works nationally.

The company, which bills itself as a men’s haircuttery, has all corporate stores and is not a franchise.

It specializes in haircuts for men in a “sporty, friendly” atmosphere, says master broker Louis Ciotti.

He says Lady Jane’s “provides an atmosphere for the guy’s guy.”

Services include haircuts, highlights, shampoos, coloring and waxing.

“It’s not strictly just a barbershop haircut,” Ciotti says.

The chain’s first Wichita store is going to go at 2556 N. Maize Road where Baskin-Robbins used to be. Don Piros of Landmark Commercial Real Estate handled the deal.

Lady Jane’s is close on a second deal as well, which Ciotti says is in a high-traffic area on the east side.

“We’re high profile.”

Both stores likely will open in August.

Look for more details on the second site shortly.

Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Cindy Carnahan's vision for flowers in downtown Wichita

Cindy Carnahan's vision for flowers in downtown Wichita 0:45

Cindy Carnahan's vision for flowers in downtown Wichita
The Douglas officially debuts with April 13 grand opening 0:40

The Douglas officially debuts with April 13 grand opening
Dandales is closing, but for how long? 1:51

Dandales is closing, but for how long?

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos