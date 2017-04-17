Shoe Dept. Encore opening in 12,000 square feet at Towne East Square

North Carolina-based Shoe Show is opening one of its Shoe Dept. Encore stores at Towne East Square this summer.
The 12,000-square-foot store will be on the lower level of the JCPenney wing.
Shoe Show is a 56-year-old company just outside of Charlotte that has grown through years of acquisitions. In 2008, it began its Shoe Dept. Encore division, which is as much as three times the size of an average Shoe Dept. store.
There are 278 of the Encore stores nationally.
They sell dress and athletic shoes, sandals and boots along with handbags, backpacks and socks. There also are shoe-care products.
The store, which is Shoe Show’s first Shoe Dept. Encore in Wichita, is expected to open in early August or the middle of the month at the latest.
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
Comments