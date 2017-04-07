Major remodeling underway at Dillard’s at Towne East Square

Major remodeling is underway at the Dillard’s at Towne East Square.
“It’s going to be a big deal,” says spokeswoman Julie Johnson Bull.
“It’s an expensive facelift,” she says. “You’re going to love it.”
Bull won’t say how much the work will cost. However, according to a work description filed with the city, the value of the remodeling is $2.4 million.
“We’re transforming the look and feel of the store in key strategic departments,” Bull says.
She says the Little Rock-based chain is focusing on “where the fashion excitement is and where we want a lot more engagement.”
That includes updates to cosmetics, women’s shoes, handbags and jewelry.
There will be a new James Avery jewelry area.
“That’s an experience,” Bull says of the jewelry line out of Texas.
There also will be some reconditioned high-end designer handbags, such as Louis Vuitton and Gucci.
“It’s a new concept that we’re putting in in some of our better stores,” Bull says.
There also will be a new sunglasses shop concept.
“It features lots of access,” Bull says. “It’s really fun.”
There will be a new intimate apparel format with a new fitting room design as well.
There also will be more lounge areas where customers can relax and charge their phones.
“We’ve got a lot of exciting features coming to this new store,” Bull says. “This store is going to feature our latest advances in store design and technology.”
It’s the chain’s “play, learn and discover” format, which she says is all about removing barriers between sales associates and customers.
“This is just going to elevate the shopping experience in Wichita,” Bull says. “The customer these days … is more and more about the experience.”
She says remodeling will be complete in November in time for holiday shopping.
