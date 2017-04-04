Walton’s Inc. acquires smaller Omaha firm

For the first time in its more than three-decade history, Walton’s Inc. has acquired another company.
The Wichita-based supplier of meat processing equipment and seasonings has purchased Omaha-based Advantage Food Equipment & Supplies.
“It’s a smaller company but serves the same type of commercial meat processors,” says Walton’s president and CEO Brett Walton.
He says the acquisition gives Walton’s a number of benefits.
Walton’s is a national company and Advantage has been more regional, but Walton says it has a better presence in Nebraska and the Dakotas.
It also gives Walton’s a new seasoning line, Newly Weds Seasonings. Walton’s already is the largest distributor of Excalibur Seasonings.
The company now also will have a service department at both its sites, which Walton says will benefit customers farther north with shorter transit times for repairs.
“The warehousing part of what they were doing we’ll bring back to Wichita,” Walton says.
He says the company is set up to efficiently produce orders out of here.
Walton’s will retain the Advantage employees for a total of more than 40 workers between the two places.
Some of the Advantage employees have been with the company for 15 to 40 years. Walton says there are “lots of people who are very experienced.”
Even with all the pluses with the purchase, Walton says that ultimately, “It just allows us to keep growing.”
