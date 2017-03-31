Genesis Health Clubs purchases 41st club

Genesis Health Clubs continues its march into Kansas City.
Company owner and president Rodney Steven II closed on his purchase of the 110,000-square-foot HealthRidge Fitness Center in Olathe on Friday.
“This is my largest fitness-only club,” he says. “It’s a gorgeous property. It’s got great members.”
Genesis has some clubs with tennis centers that are larger.
Steven says there are more workouts happening at this club than any of his others.
“It’s one of the busiest clubs in the Midwest.”
Steven did not disclose the purchase price
He says the club is massive. There are traditional gym offerings, such as cardio and strength equipment, basketball, racquetball and a track. There’s also CrossFit, two pools, an outdoor fitness trail and a spa.
This is the 13th club Steven has purchased in the greater Kansas City area.
“This was a little bit of a hole that we had.”
Steven first entered that market two years ago.
He’s been on a buying spree the last couple of years. Last year, he doubled the size of his business between April and June for a total of 40 clubs.
With HealthRidge, there are now 41 Genesis clubs in Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Nebraska.
“Kansas City’s such an amazing market,” Steven says. I just want to finish the market. I don’t think it’s done yet or close.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
