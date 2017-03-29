Associated General Contractors of Kansas leaving Topeka for Wichita

Associated General Contractors of Kansas, which is the chamber of commerce for the construction industry, is leaving Topeka for a new office in Wichita.
AGC has five staff members and represents 325 Kansas commercial, industrial and utility construction firms and their 9,000 employees.
The organization has been in Topeka since 1925, but AGC has sold its Topeka building and is preparing to move into 5,000 square feet in Old Town in the same building where Sullivan Higdon & Sink is located. AGC’s address will be 765 E. Second St.
The move is going to happen in early June. Look for more information around that time.
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
