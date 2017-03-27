Marchello’s owner to open second restaurant on west side

One of Wichita’s most popular Italian restaurants is expanding with a second location.
Marchello’s, a staple at 3107 S. Seneca for two decades, is going to have a sister restaurant at Northwest Centre at 13th and Tyler.
“I was asked by my customers,” owner Mikaeil Afsharpour says about opening a second location.
Afsharpour goes by Mickey, though he likes to say, “I’m not that rich or famous either.”
There is no Marchello.
“Marchello is just a good Italian name,” Afsharpour says.
He and his wife, Shirin, are Iranian. They’ve tried serving food from their native country at previous restaurants, but Mickey Afsharpour says it’s not as popular as Italian food.
The second Marchello’s will open in the 3,000 square feet where Uncle Joe’s used to be.
“Everything is in there,” Afsharpour says. “It’s a minimal investment as far as the capital.”
He says he hopes to open by May.
“I wanted to open as soon as possible,” Afsharpour says.
That would have been sooner, but he says he’s been told he shouldn’t open without having a liquor license first, so he says it’ll probably be a one-month wait plus some extra time for city licensing.
Mike Tokarz of Occidental Management, which owns the center, handled the deal.
East-side customers have been asking Afsharpour to open there, too, he says, but that will have to wait. The restaurant does cater all over, though.
Nothing will change at the original Marchello’s, Afsharpour says.
“We’ve been down here for the last 20 years, and the neighborhood has been good to us.”
He says he’ll be happy to have more exposure on the west side.
“This is an opportunity.”
Occidental president Chad Stafford had never had Marchello’s food before this deal came together.
“It’s delicious,” he says.
“Glad to have him there.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
