Steve Mills returns to Wichita to open advertising agency

After a long career in radio, including the formerly named Clear Channel Radio in Wichita, Steve Mills has returned here to open an advertising agency.
“This is our home,” he says of returning after stints in other states.
Just Plain Steve Creative Services Agency grew out of a former voice-over business Mills had in Atlanta.
“It has grown to this,” he says of a full-service agency.
“I want to provide the best possible options for clients to reach brand consumers, and I don’t believe that all of those options are currently available here in this area,” Mills says.
“I’m going to be the creative guy.”
He says he also wants to be a teacher of sorts.
“We want to educate clients along the way,” Mills says. “This is a teaching venture as well.”
He says he has plans for one day expanding to surrounding markets, such as Oklahoma City, Topeka and Kansas City.
“I really would like to grow.”
The agency will have a small office to start at 2250 N. Rock Road.
Joining Mills will be Ken Houpt as COO, Jenna DeSpain as vice president of operations and Chad Steele as vice president of social and digital.
The agency officially opens on April 3.
