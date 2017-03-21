Skechers shoe store to open in west Wichita

A new store is going to open where Pier 1 Imports used to be at 4500 W. Kellogg, but it’s not a home decor store.
It’s Skechers, a California-based chain of casual and athletic shoes that’s second only to Nike in athletic shoe sales.
The deal is done for the 9,000-square-foot space, and the permit process is now making its way through the city.
This will be the only Skechers store in Wichita; however, the shoes are sold at other retail outlets as well.
Though the location isn’t a new development like those on the far east side and farther west, too, the traffic counts are high and the site is close to downtown and Towne West Square.
Brad Saville of Landmark Commercial Real Estate and Christian Ablah of Classic Real Estate handled the deal.
The store is scheduled to open in May. Look for details as they become available.
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
Comments