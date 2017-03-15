Jack’s Wine and Spirits plans grand opening

The new Jack’s Wine and Spirits is opening Thursday at Fox Ridge Plaza, Marv Schellenberg’s development on Maize Road south of Menards.
As Have You Heard? reported in December, the 7,500-square-foot store will have a large variety of offerings, particularly of high-end bourbon, Scotch and wine.
“It’s definitely one of the largest selections on the west side,” says general manager Jennifer Potter.
She says there will be grand opening specials and tastings this weekend.
The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
Comments