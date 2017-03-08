Carrie Rengers

March 8, 2017 5:30 AM

National jewelry and accessory chain to open at Greenwich Place

Carrie Rengers

By Carrie Rengers

crengers@wichitaeagle.com

Charlie is preparing to charm Wichita.

No one is sharing details yet, but the Charming Charlie women’s jewelry and accessory shop will be opening in a new building at Greenwich Place at K-96 and Greenwich.

The chain is known for how it separates areas within the store according to color.

In addition to all kinds of jewelry, there’s also some clothing and shoes, belts, scarves and gifts.

The Wichita store will open in a new retail building that will be built in front of Designer Shoe Warehouse and Ulta Beauty.

Both of those stores opened last year along with a host of others in the fast-growing development. And there’s much more to come.

In the Charming Charlie building alone, there will be 9,000 square feet for three or four more tenants in addition to the 5,000-square-foot space Charming Charlie is taking.

No one with the Houston-based chain could immediately be reach for comment. Look for more details as they become available.

Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers

Carrie Rengers

