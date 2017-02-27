New Balance Wichita is moving from the Waterfront to Waterfront Plaza

NBO Shoes, the St. Louis-based company that purchased the New Balance Wichita store at the Waterfront a year and a half ago, is moving the business this week.
It won’t be going far, though.
The store is relocating next to Specs Eyewear at Waterfront Plaza at the northwest corner of 13th and Webb Road. That’s the center anchored by Whole Foods Market.
“It’s right down the street,” says Nick Sorensen, NBO general manager.
The store will remain open through Wednesday in its current space, which is near Waterfront Parkway and Webb Road at the north end of the Waterfront development at the northeast corner of 13th and Webb Road.
“We were kind of of tucked in over there by ourselves,” Sorensen says.
The new store will be near Lululemon Athletica and Orangetheory Fitness.
“We think this location’s going to be great,” Sorensen says. “This gives us great visibility.”
The company, which has eight stores nationally, sells a variety of styles of New Balance shoes for hiking, walking, running and casual wear. It has sandals as well.
Sorensen says the business started in 1906 and that the new store will harken back to the company’s roots.
“It has more of an old-time shoe store type feel,” he says.
He says he realizes that may sound a little strange, but the style of the store features wood and leather, and it creates an older vibe.
“It’s just got a very nice feel.”
That compares to a more modern-looking store now.
“I just don’t think that it really lends itself all that well to today,” Sorensen says.
Don Piros of Landmark Commercial Real Estate handles leasing for Waterfront retail spaces.
Sorensen says he’s going to be in Wichita to make sure the store’s contents are transferred from the existing shop to the new one overnight Wednesday in time for a Thursday reopening in the new space.
He says he’s preparing for a long night.
“Yes, I am.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
Comments