National furniture chain to open at the Waterfront

The Waterfront at 13th and Webb Road has landed its first tenant for a new 17,000-square-foot retail center it’s preparing to build just east of Bonefish Grill.
Bassett Home Furnishings is going to take 10,000 square feet there and should open before the holiday season late this year.
The Virginia-based chain has 90 stores nationally, most of which are owned by the company, as this one will be.
“We’re always looking for great market opportunities,” says Jay Moore, Bassett’s director of advertising. “We think it’s ideal for our brand.”
He says the store offers the latest furniture and accessory styles for all rooms and specializes in custom upholstery.
“I can’t really speak enough about our domestic custom capabilities.”
Moore says Bassett can offer especially quick turnaround times.
Bassett also offers free in-home design consultations.
Another specialty area is family rooms. As those rooms have evolved over the years with living spaces flowing into dining spaces, Moore says, Bassett and its styles have evolved, too.
“Really, that’s where our forte is.”
In 2015, Ethan Allen Design Center opened across Webb Road at Waterfront Plaza. Moore says furniture stores often locate near each other because they know customers will shop around.
“Stores like this tend to congregate together because it provides some synergy,” says the Waterfront’s Stephen Clark II. He says Bassett is “a nice complement to Ethan Allen and all the homes going up in the area.”
He says the new retail expansion will be a little different from the rest of the Waterfront.
“It’s a little more edgy,” Clark says. “We put a little more cool into this.”
He says the architecture is “a little less traditional than we’ve done in the past.”
That means cleaner lines and metal canopies.
“We’ll continue this style on to the east,” Clark says.
There may be up to another 20,000 square feet of retail to come east of the new center.
There’s also room for retail in front of the new expansion, and there’s ground next to Chester’s Chophouse & Wine Bar along Webb Road.
Don Piros of Landmark Commercial Real Estate handled the Bassett deal and will handle leasing for the remaining 7,000 square feet at the new center.
Developers Johnny Stevens and Clark Investment Group are selecting a contractor this month. Construction will start in March and finish in September. Bassett should open sometime in November.
Tony Rangel of LK Architecture is the architect.
Not to be left out, there’s news coming at Waterfront Plaza, too, Clark says.
“We hope to announce … something for that soon.”
