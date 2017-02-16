New sub shop franchise to enter Wichita market

Wichita is going to get another new sub shop.
New Jersey-based Jersey Mike’s Subs is going to enter the market in a few months.
Franchisees Austin Morris, Carver Ostmeyer and Sean Spencer and their JM Wichita plan as many as seven potential restaurants.
Morris and his father, Brian, have three Little Caesars restaurants in Wichita.
“I’ve been looking at other brands for a while,” Austin Morris says.
He says Jersey Mike’s is one of the fastest-growing franchises, but that’s not what got his attention.
“Really, once I tried it, it was kind of a no-brainer,” Morris says. “The quality of the food is amazing.”
He purchased three of the restaurants that were already open in Lincoln, Neb., in October, and he says they’re doing well.
JM Wichita has acquired the Jersey Mike’s rights for all of Wichita.
Morris says he’s not sure where he’s going to put his first Jersey Mike’s restaurants here yet. He’s working with Christi Royse of J.P. Weigand & Sons on finding sites.
“We’d like to maybe start building in the next couple of months,” Morris says.
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
Comments