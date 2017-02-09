Livingston’s Diner to double size with new space

Monday will be the last day of business for Livingston’s Diner at its current site at 832 N. Webb Road, but fans of the longtime restaurant shouldn’t despair.
After a short break, Livingston’s is going to reopen in the former Cinnamon’s Deli space at Cambridge Market at 21st and Webb Road.
Owner Jeanne Shaft says she hopes to reopen by March 1, but she’s waiting on city inspections and isn’t sure she’s going to make it.
Shaft says there will be a number of changes and upgrades with the new space.
At 4,900 square feet, the Cambridge Market space is almost double her current space. Shaft says the extra room will make it easier to get around. There also will be additional seating and a larger party room.
The building has a patio as well.
Shaft says parking is a big bonus, too.
“That’s been a real struggle.”
Part of the problem, she says, is one of her current neighbors is a car rental business.
Shaft says Cambridge Market has plenty of parking, “so that’s going to be great.”
She says she also likes that 21st and Webb Road is a busy intersection that’s central for that area of Wichita.
With the move, Shaft is adding a pie shop that will have dessert pies, chicken pot pies and shepherd’s pies.
“Things that people can pick up and take home for dinner.”
She says Livingston’s will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. for full service on weekdays like normal, but the pie shop will be open until 6 p.m.
“We just thought we needed some extended hours with a larger space like that.”
The restaurant also will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends, but the pie shop won’t have extended hours on those days.
With the expansion, Shaft says she’s dropping “Diner” from the restaurant’s name.
“We think we’re just a little fancier than a diner.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
