Delano building to be converted to multitenant office, retail

After a couple of false starts in the past several years, a deal is expected to close by the end of the month for new owners of the 12,000-square-foot building at 930 W. Douglas in Delano.
The two-story building, which is at the northeast corner of Douglas and Walnut, has been home to Farmers State Bank and the Independent Order of Odd Fellows among other things through the years.
A group of local investors is buying the building to convert it to multitenant office and retail space.
“They’re still finalizing the plans,” says Jeff Englert of NAI Martens.
Martens will begin marketing the space on Monday.
In 2012, Friends University announced plans for a $3.5 million renovation of that building and another Delano property for its art department. Plans changed with a change of administration.
Englert says the new investors want to remain private.
He says they plan multitenant offices with shared conference and break rooms for the north portion of the main level. Englert says the front of that area could be used for office or retail.
On the second floor is the former Odd Fellows grand chapel area.
“It’s a pretty cool place up there,” Englert says.
He says the floor’s wood fixtures will remain.
The property is listed on state and national historic registers.
“Because of the historical nature of it, we have to leave it primarily open,” Englert says. “We can’t modify it too much.”
That likely will mean one tenant for that floor.
Englert says the investors are working through historical requirements of the property. Some of the work will depend on which tenants take the space.
“We’re pretty excited with what we’re seeing going on in the Delano area right now,” Englert says. “I think there’s a lack of office space in that area right now. Hopefully this will help fill some of that void.”
