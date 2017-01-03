Carrie Rengers

Towne East Square retailer is closing – for real this time

So, as it turns out, Backroom at the Limited at Towne East Square really is closing.

It’s been widely reported that the chain, which Sun Capital Partners purchased in 2007 with a stated intention to improve its business model, has had financial difficulties and has been closing a number of stores.

Last week, the Ohio-based company sent an e-mail to customers saying the Wichita store had closed.

Then, later in the same day, it sent another e-mail to say “Whoops!” and that the store remained in business.

Now, though, a local Limited employee confirms the store’s last day in business will be Saturday.

