Genesis Health Clubs celebrates record growth with one more purchase

Rodney Steven II topped off the biggest year of growth for Genesis Health Clubs with one more purchase in the final days of 2016.
He now owns Nebraska Elite Sports and Fitness Complex, his eighth Omaha athletics club and 41st overall.
“I’ve been working on it for over a year,” Steven says. “It really fits geographically where we are in the market already.”
While Steven was working on that deal, a couple of other deals came up for him to buy seven 24 Hour Fitness and Gold’s Gym sites earlier this year.
The new complex is 108,000 square feet and, with volleyball and basketball courts, is more than a health club.
“It’s a large sports and fitness complex,” Steven says. “It’s just got a lot of wonderful amenities.”
He says he likes the complex’s member base, but Steven says it’s where the property is located that is particularly attractive.
“It was serving an area that we needed to serve,” he says. “Now our members can use that facility.”
Steven says he sees ways to grow the complex’s business as well.
“There’s a lot of opportunity there for us to capitalize on,” he says.
“We’re health club people,” Steven says. “This is all we do. This is what we love. This is who we are.”
The number of Genesis facilities more than doubled in 2016. Steven now has clubs in Nebraska, Missouri and Oklahoma in addition to Kansas.
“I have 20 new facilities that I still need to get completely branded and running correctly,” Steven says.
He also has eight construction projects in the works.
Steven credits his employees with allowing him to grow so aggressively.
“My staff is performing so exceptionally.”
Steven says he’ll have more news coming with the new year.
“I do see some growth happening in 2017.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
