Oxford Villa senior apartment complex debuts

1:10 How scary was buying the Luxury Collection? Paul and Andrew Walser explain Pause

2:53 Pearl Harbor survivor Earl Wanbaugh remembers Dec. 7, 1941

4:36 Two Wichitans and a diamond ring in New York City

1:45 Man shot in eye walks into Wichita liquor store

2:04 Five of the reasons the Chiefs and the Raiders hate each other

0:29 Kirstie Alley's Santa's Village

8:42 Wichita students have message for Brownback

0:40 Quest Aircraft Kodiak dealer

4:51 Dining with Denise: A Wichita gas station pizza tour