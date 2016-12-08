Oxford Villa senior apartment complex debuts

The official grand opening isn’t until Jan. 28, but Oxford Villa is ready for leasing.
“This is the very first one that we’ve done,” says Coryanne Graham, director of marketing for Oxford Senior Living.
Oxford has various levels of care, from independent living to memory care. This is the company’s first foray into apartments for active seniors.
The four-story, 108-unit complex is just west of 29th and Maize Road next to the Oxford Grand assisted-living facility. Graham says it’s the Grand that in part inspired the Villa.
“A lot of people came and looked, and they loved it,” she says. Then, though, she says, “People were saying, ‘I’m not quite ready for assisted living.’ ”
Oxford Villa is open to any age, but there’s a focus on more senior residents. Oxford Senior Living is partnering with Home Instead Senior Care to offer a variety of services, such as help with laundry or bathing, or none at all if a resident simply wants to lease a unit.
There are studio apartments and one-bedroom and two-bedroom options, some with bonus rooms.
There’s also a breakfast area – breakfasts are included with each lease – a workout facility and a pond behind the complex.
Graham says there’s a leasing special that offers further amenities. They include three perks: a 24-month freeze in rent; the choice between a new washer and dryer or free moving services; and either two free months of a garage rental, four free months of covered parking or six free months of a storage unit.
To take advantage of the offers, new residents have to sign up by Dec. 31.
The Oxford Grand’s first seven residents have moved in.
“Potentially, we could build more of these,” Graham says.
For now, though, she says the company is focusing on the second Oxford Grand facility in Dallas, and there’s a third one under construction in Kansas City.
Graham says the company is always looking for opportunities in developing and managing senior housing.
“We’ve had a lot of folks ask us if we’re doing patio homes,” she says.
There are no current plans, but Graham says that could change.
For now, she says, the apartments are offering older people another option if they don’t yet need assisted or full care.
“They’re not wanting to do housework anymore. They don’t want to mow the lawn anymore. They’re wanting to spend time with their loved ones,” she says.
“So this is really perfect for those people.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
