All Angles Collision Repair to open third shop

It was about this time two years ago that the owners of All Angles Collision Repair announced they would open a second site and were already thinking of a third.
Next month, the company will start construction on that third site, which will be at 2805 N. Greenwich just north of K-96 and next to Thunderbird Firearms Academy.
“It’ll be a ground-up construction,” managing partner Ken Hunnell says of the approximately 16,000-square-foot building.
The original All Angles is in 22,000 square feet at 546 S. West St.
The second one is in 23,000 square feet at 10011 E. Kellogg just east of Webb Road.
“We’ve had a lot of success with our east location in the year and a half that it’s been open,” Hunnell says. “We feel like there’s a need for our business in that area.”
Even though the new All Angles will be smaller, he says he expects the shop to have more business.
“The layout will be a little different from an efficiency standpoint,” Hunnell says. “We feel we’ll be able to produce as much or more volume in a smaller footprint as we’ve become more efficient.”
He says the shop has a layout similar to an assembly plant.
“We saw how important the layout of a facility can be.”
All Angles offers collision repair, paintless dent repair and collision-related mechanical repairs, suspension alignments and tires.
“We spend a lot of time making sure our guys are trained and up to current standards,” Hunnell says.
Construction likely will take six to eight months once it begins.
Hunnell says with the way the company is performing, more expansion is likely, particularly in northwest Wichita.
“We’re certainly keeping our options open.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
