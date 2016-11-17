Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy to open two new stores

Two new Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy stores are going to open in Wichita, though there’s only one that the Oklahoma-based company has details on so far.
The first will be at Fox Ridge Plaza, Marv Schellenberg’s new development on Maize Road south of Menards.
“We’re still working to get all the red tape taken care of,” says Amanda Beuchaw, Braum’s public relations director.
That includes necessary permits and approvals from the city.
She says that, according to the chain’s contract, which the company signed last month, it has two years to begin building and three years to complete the project.
“We’re hoping to get it done sooner than that.”
Beuchaw says it’s hard to say how quickly construction will proceed.
“You just really never know when you’re dealing with legalities.”
The store, which is a combination restaurant and market, will be 6,000 square feet and have the capacity to seat 80 in its restaurant. There also will be a drive-through.
Beuchaw says the store’s fresh-market area will be larger than some Braum’s models.
“There will be more room for more of a selection.”
Braum’s has nine stores in Wichita.
“Wichita’s just been a really good market for us,” Beuchaw says.
She says Fox Ridge will be, too.
“It’s a good spot,” Beuchaw says. “We love that we’re able to get in there at the beginning of all of it.”
The chain also just bought property on the east side for a new Braum’s. Beuchaw shared the address, but it looks like there’s still another restaurant there at the moment. The manager of the restaurant couldn’t immediately be reached for comment, but look for a follow-up shortly.
