MASSCO to build 61,000-square-foot Park City headquarters

Maintenance Supply Co., which is better known as MASSCO, on Wednesday closed on its purchase of property near I-135 and 77th Street North in Park City where it plans to build a new 61,000-square-foot headquarters.
“They’ve been a strong advocate to try to get us to move out there,” MASSCO president and CEO Tony Savaiano says of Park City officials.
The company will receive a 10-year tax abatement on improvements at the property.
“To us, that is an investment for the future,” says Jack Whitson, Park City administrator.
Currently, MASSCO has a corporate office and a warehouse at 1837 S. Meridian. It has another warehouse at another site. Everything will be combined at the new building.
Savaiano and his wife, Peggy, started the company in 1982.
“We’re a little bit of a low-key company,” Savaiano says. “We started very small and very humbly.”
Today, the company operates in Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma and has branches in Kansas City, Mo., Oklahoma City and Tulsa. MASSCO has 105 employees, 45 of whom are in Wichita.
The company distributes maintenance and facility supplies and equipment and also does industrial packaging, such as wrapping airplane parts.
“We’re a trucking company if you think about that distribution side of what we do,” Savaiano says.
That’s part of why he likes the new site’s position along the interstate.
“The new building is designed to fit all of our needs,” he says. “We’ll have a lot of expansion space there as well.”
The company will use 12,000 square feet of its new space for offices and the rest for a warehouse. It will have a narrow-aisle concept, with aisles that are 6 feet wide instead of twice that.
“There’s very specialized equipment that can get in those aisles,” Savaiano says.
They’re “very, very efficient in terms of space.” Products are closer and easier to get to, too, he says.
Savaiano says the aisles allow about 40 percent more space for storage.
The new headquarters also will have 30-foot ceilings instead of 20-foot ones, which will create even more storage.
The building also will have a custom repair shop.
“It’s going to be a nice facility for what we do,” Savaiano says.
He says he expects to move to Park City in May and June.
“It’s pretty well known that … they’ve been working hard to attract businesses out there,” Savaiano says.
He says the interstate’s proximity and the tax abatement were the biggest lures.
“We’re thrilled that they have chosen Park City,” Whitson says. “We’re looking forward to them being part of our Park City family.”
