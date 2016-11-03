NetApp restructures, announces layoffs

On Thursday, NetApp announced it would restructure its company globally, which includes a 6 percent reduction in staff.
A spokeswoman says that at the end of the most recent quarter, which ended last month, the company had about 10,700 employees in about 150 offices worldwide.
That equates to about 640 job losses, but the company won’t say how many of those are in the Wichita NetApp office.
NetApp has a research and development facility at 3718 N. Rock Road.
The California-based data storage company, which has struggled with increasing competition during the transition to cloud-based storage, has had a series of cuts in the past couple of years.
At this time last year, NetApp had 12,300 employees globally.
In a statement, the company said: “Over the past year, our CEO George Kurian has shared how NetApp has been transforming our business to improve productivity and lower our cost structure to align with our revenue expectations and fund investment in growth areas. We are starting to see results from these investments that position us to lead in the parts of the market that are growing, like all flash arrays, next-generation data centers and hybrid cloud solutions. … We remain confident that with sustained execution, we can expect a return to moderated growth in our FY18 (which begins in May 2017).”
