Trouble for Troubles with Uncle Joe’s closure

Troubles the Clown, who prefers not to share his real name, has even more troubles these days.
Uncle Joe’s near 13th and Tyler has closed due to “just lack of sales,” owner Joe Arensdorf says of the 3-year-old pizza place.
How does this affect Troubles?
He’s been promoting the restaurant – and the two that were there before that – by waving customers in from the street.
He also entertained diners with balloon animals.
Though Troubles performs at events occasionally, Uncle Joe’s has been a big part of his work.
So what’s he going to do now?
“That’s what I want to know.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
