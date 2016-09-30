Cargill selects site for new Wichita headquarters

After a much-discussed selection process, Cargill has chosen the Wichita Eagle site at 825 E. Douglas to be its future Wichita headquarters.
“The 825 East Douglas site is perfectly situated for the creation of a new Cargill Protein Group headquarters, providing us with a long-term solution that meets our needs, as well as the needs of our Wichita team,” said Brian Sikes, Cargill’s corporate vice president for the North America protein group, in a statement.
“Wichita won big today,” said developer Brandon Steven via text.
Steven recently purchased the paper’s property with business partners Dave Wells and Dave Burk.
“This is another step for downtown and advancing our quality of community,” Steven said. “This will create a TON of new jobs just in construction alone.”
Cargill, a Wichita-based protein business, has a letter of intent with the owners, who are going to demolish the paper’s building and build a new complex for Cargill’s 800 employees.
“Locating in the Old Town portion of downtown Wichita places us in close proximity to many restaurant, entertainment, hotel and shopping options, with convenient access to key roads and highways,” Sikes said. “Creating a dynamic, aesthetic, and collaborative work environment of the future is an important element for growing our business and attracting and retaining talent as we transform to meet the evolving needs of our customers and consumers.”
Cargill expects to be in its new building by late 2018.
The Eagle has not announced a new site for the paper’s headquarters.
In March, The Eagle reported that Cargill was looking for a new home – possibly outside of Wichita.
The company then announced it would remain in the city and would consider a range of possibilities.
Look for more information on Cargill’s move and the paper’s new home soon.
