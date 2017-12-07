More Videos

    Spirit AeroSystems plans to add more than 1,000 jobs over the two years, President and CEO Tom Gentile announced Wednesday. It also plans $1 billion in new capital investment at its Wichita site over five years, he said. Gentile said the company needs to grow and is out of room. ( Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle/Dec. 6, 2017)

Aviation

Where will Spirit AeroSystems find 1,000 new workers?

By Jerry Siebenmark

jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

December 07, 2017 11:21 AM

UPDATED 2 HOURS 36 MINUTES AGO

In two years, the city’s largest employer will need to increase its 11,000 employee workforce by 9 percent, or 1,000 jobs.

That’s the goal behind Spirit AeroSystems’ $1 billion expansion at its Wichita plant, announced Wednesday.

And they aren’t just any jobs at Spirit, which manufactures parts and fuselages for commercial and defense aircraft. They are skilled jobs that require training to deburr, rout and form metal and to operate computer numeric controlled machines and other complex tools.

Spirit CEO Tom Gentile acknowledged the challenge of filling those jobs — 800 in 2018 and 200 in 2019 — at the company’s expansion announcement.

“It is true that today, really in many communities, it’s harder and harder to recruit skilled employees that can do this highly technical work that we do to produce aircraft for the global airlines,” Gentile said.

Gentile thinks Spirit has a number of local resources to tap into to fill those jobs “that will help us get the kind of trained employees that we need that can hit the ground running,” he said.

Chief among them is the Wichita Area Technical College, which offers training programs aimed specifically at the skill sets Spirit will need in its expansion effort. Wichita State University, Newman and Friends University also will help to fill the gaps in other areas including engineering, he said.

Spirit also hopes that working with the machinists and other unions through apprenticeship programs will help, as well as internship programs the company offers directly, Gentile said.

But an area workforce official said an increase in employment at Spirit is also going to put pressure on the companies that supply it. They’re going to need more workers, too, to fill some of the jobs vacated by their employees going to Spirit, but also from Spirit’s increasing workload.

“Those jobs at Spirit require more jobs in the supply chain,” said Keith Lawing, CEO of the Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas.

“I think the advantage we have is we do have an infrastructure in place … that will help up develop the workforce,” he said. That infrastructure includes the National Center for Aviation Training as well as public policies encouraging skills training, he said.

Still, that probably won’t be enough in the long term, he said.

“We need the population to grow here,” Lawing said. “I think we need to have an aggressive strategy to try to get people to move to this region. I think we need to reach down to Oklahoma City, Dallas and Missouri.

“That needs to be one part of … taking advantage of the training infrastructure we have here.”

Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark

