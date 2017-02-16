Textron names sales rep for aircraft in India

Textron Aviation has named Jubilant Enpro Private – based in Noida, India – as its authorized sales representative in the region for Cessna Citation business jets and Beechcraft King Air and Cessna Caravan turboprop aircraft, according to a news release Friday.
The company also has a team of salespeople, and has about 150 jets and turboprops operating throughout India. Textron Aviation’s piston aircraft are represented by Aerosystems Delhi.
Friday’s announcement came at the Aero India 2017 air show in Bengaluru.
Officials with Jubilant Enpro said in a statement that as the region’s economy improves, the business and general aviation sector is likely to expand exponentially.
The Citation line of business jets is attractive to business and charter operators in the region, while the company’s King Air and Caravan turboprop aircraft are well suited for operating in the diverse environments of the region. The King Air series has long led the turboprop market in India, the release said, and the company continues to experience demand for special mission applications.
