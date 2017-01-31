NIAR joins NASA-led group to advance aviation composites

A public-private effort launched by NASA to bolster knowledge of composite materials and improve aircraft performance now includes Wichita State University’s National Institute for Aviation Research.
NIAR has joined NASA’s Advanced Composite Consortium, which includes the Federal Aviation Administration, Boeing, GE Aviation and Orbital ATK. The consortium aims to decrease product development and certification times for composites used in aeronautics, according to a WSU news release on Tuesday.
“Our experience and understanding of composite material properties and certification processes will add to the already strong intellectual membership,” said Royal Lovingfoss, associate director of NIAR’s Composites and Advanced Materials Lab. “The collaborative experience will bring new ideas to the forefront and allow for a sharing of information that will benefit the aviation community as a whole.”
