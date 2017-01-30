Bombardier cuts 45 more jobs in Wichita

Bombardier Learjet last week laid off 45 workers as part of a previously announced workforce reduction plan.
The state of Kansas was notified of the layoffs on Jan. 23.
Bombardier Business Aircraft spokesman Mark Masluch said in an e-mail on Monday the layoffs were “part of of previously discussed restructuring activities.”
In February 2016, Montreal-based Bombardier announced 7,000 cuts to its companywide workforce, including 220 in Wichita, that it said would occur over the next two years. About 195 of those cuts have been made in Wichita since the announcement, including the latest round.
