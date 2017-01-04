Airbus’ move to WSU campus brings benefits beyond new building

0:48 Drone captures work on Friends tower Pause

4:02 5 essential tips for drone owners

2:01 Drone footage of The Arc's Lights

1:00 Restaurants we lost in 2016

2:32 Svi Mykhailiuk on if he traveled before game winner: 'I don't know'

0:49 Shoppers get a head start on Black Friday purchases

1:14 What makes the Nifty Nut House so crazy during the holidays?

1:24 Paramount Marketplace attracts shoppers, vendors

0:51 Son of Kansas lawmaker dabs, and Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?'