Air Capital Insider

Air Capital Insider

Jerry Siebenmark shares inside knowledge of Wichita's aviation industry.

Air Capital Insider

April 17, 2017 6:39 AM

Air Force awards T-6 trainer contract to Beechcraft Defense unit

By Jerry Siebenmark

jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

The Air Force has awarded Textron Aviation’s Beechcraft Defense Co. a $60.5 million contract.

The contract is for program management and engineering support of the T-6 trainer, according to a contract award announcement on Friday from the Department of Defense.

Since the T-6’s entry into service in 2000, Textron Aviation and its predecessors – Raytheon Aircraft, Hawker Beechcraft and Beechcraft – have delivered more than 900 of the airplanes, including about 700 to the Air Force and Navy under the Joint Primary Aircraft Training System, deliveries of which concluded in June.

It also has delivered a number of the airplanes to foreign military services, including the Hellenic Air Force of Greece, the NATO Flying Training in Canada program, the Iraqi Air Force, the Israeli Air Force, the Royal Moroccan Air Force, the Mexican Air Force and Navy and the New Zealand Defence Force.

Beechcraft military trainer for fighter pilots

A $300 million deal is in the works for the Argentina government to buy 24, Wichita-built Beechcraft T-6C+ Texan aircraft. The plane is used by militaries around the world to train fighter pilots. (Video courtesy of Textron Aviation)

 

Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Beechcraft military trainer for fighter pilots

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos