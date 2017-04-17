Air Force awards T-6 trainer contract to Beechcraft Defense unit

The Air Force has awarded Textron Aviation’s Beechcraft Defense Co. a $60.5 million contract.
The contract is for program management and engineering support of the T-6 trainer, according to a contract award announcement on Friday from the Department of Defense.
Since the T-6’s entry into service in 2000, Textron Aviation and its predecessors – Raytheon Aircraft, Hawker Beechcraft and Beechcraft – have delivered more than 900 of the airplanes, including about 700 to the Air Force and Navy under the Joint Primary Aircraft Training System, deliveries of which concluded in June.
It also has delivered a number of the airplanes to foreign military services, including the Hellenic Air Force of Greece, the NATO Flying Training in Canada program, the Iraqi Air Force, the Israeli Air Force, the Royal Moroccan Air Force, the Mexican Air Force and Navy and the New Zealand Defence Force.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
