2016 was Eisenhower Airport’s second busiest year

More than 1.6 million passengers used Wichita Eisenhower National Airport in 2016, making it the second busiest year on record.
According to the Wichita Airport Authority, last year’s passenger count increased 2 percent from 2015’s total of 1.5 million passengers.
Eisenhower’s busiest year on record was in 2008, when there were 1.62 million total passengers.
Airport officials said what makes 2016 significant is that the number of available seats on airplanes was 15 percent lower than in 2008.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
Comments