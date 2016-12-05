Textron, Bombardier exhibiting at Middle East biz jet show

Textron Aviation and Bombardier will be among the exhibitors of aircraft on static display at the Middle East and North Africa Business Aviation Show in Dubai, which begins Tuesday.
Textron said it will have a Cessna Citation Latitude business jet, and Cessna Grand Caravan EX and Beechcraft King Air 350i turboprops at the three-day show, while Bombardier will bring a Challenger 650, Global 5000 and 6000, and a Wichita-built Learjet 75.
“With a very strong team and a fleet of more than 100 aircraft based in the Middle East, Bombardier is well-positioned to build on its current presence as a world-class provider of exceptional business aircraft in the region,” Peter Likoray, Bombardier Business Aircraft senior vice president of worldwide sales and marketing, said in a news release.
Textron Aviation said it has a fleet of more than 300 business jets and turboprops in the Middle East.
The midsize Latitude, along with the super midsize Longitude currently in flight test and the larger Hemisphere under development should see favorable demand in the region, Textron Aviation senior vice president of sales and marketing Kriya Shortt said in a news release.
“We expect this family of aircraft will be ideal for meeting the high demand for larger business jets in the Middle East where we’ve experienced excellent market reception of our Citations,” she said.
MEBAA said 450 exhibitors from 50 countries have booked to attend the show, and about 50 aircraft are expected to be on static display. It’s projecting attendance of 9,000 visitors.
The show is held once every two years, and the 2016 event is its seventh show.
