Towne East Square is gearing up for the holiday shopping season by hosting a job fair on Oct. 4.
Towne East Square is gearing up for the holiday shopping season by hosting a job fair on Oct. 4. Bo Rader File photo
Towne East Square is gearing up for the holiday shopping season by hosting a job fair on Oct. 4. Bo Rader File photo

Business

Towne East gears up for holiday season by hosting job fair

By Jerry Siebenmark

jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

September 28, 2017 6:00 AM

Twenty retailers at Towne East Square will take part in a holiday job fair at the mall next week.

The event will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 4 in the food court of Towne East, 7700 E. Kellogg.

Representatives of retailers that will be hiring for the holiday shopping season will be on hand at the fair to accept applications, resumes and conduct interviews, according to Towne East officials.

Mall officials encouraged applicants to dress professionally to bring plenty of copies of their resumes.

Retailers that are hiring for the seasonal jobs are: 911 Phone Repair, Aerie, American Eagle, Brookstone, Charleys Philly Steaks, Christopher & Banks, Foot Locker, Maurices, Old Navy, Rue21, Sprint, Starbucks, Superstar Sports, the Children’s Place, the Third Planet, Torrid, Tradehome Shoes, Visionworks, Yankee Candle and Zales.

For more information, see simon.com/mall/towne-east-square or call 316-686-3341.

Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe to open Friday

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe to open Friday 1:18

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe to open Friday
Miri's Minis to open in College Hill 0:53

Miri's Minis to open in College Hill
What would happen if a plane crashed at the Wichita airport? 1:37

What would happen if a plane crashed at the Wichita airport?

View More Video