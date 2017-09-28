Towne East gears up for holiday season by hosting job fair

Twenty retailers at Towne East Square will take part in a holiday job fair at the mall next week.
The event will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 4 in the food court of Towne East, 7700 E. Kellogg.
Representatives of retailers that will be hiring for the holiday shopping season will be on hand at the fair to accept applications, resumes and conduct interviews, according to Towne East officials.
Mall officials encouraged applicants to dress professionally to bring plenty of copies of their resumes.
Retailers that are hiring for the seasonal jobs are: 911 Phone Repair, Aerie, American Eagle, Brookstone, Charleys Philly Steaks, Christopher & Banks, Foot Locker, Maurices, Old Navy, Rue21, Sprint, Starbucks, Superstar Sports, the Children’s Place, the Third Planet, Torrid, Tradehome Shoes, Visionworks, Yankee Candle and Zales.
For more information, see simon.com/mall/towne-east-square or call 316-686-3341.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
