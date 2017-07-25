People You Should Know (July 27)

Architecture

GLMV Architecture has named Mark McCluggage as chief executive officer in addition to his current role as president of the company.

SJCF Architecture has hired Alma Sandoval as an architectural intern.

Business

Charisma Inner Beauty East has announced these new hires: Emily Carl and Amira Yaacoub, stylists; Cindy Yost, elite stylist; Kathy Schaack, master stylist; and Rene Calaway, guest relations coordinator.

Charisma Inner Beauty West has hired Rachel Branting as a stylist.

Education

Jacqueline Vietti, former president of Butler Community College, has been named acting president for Kansas City Kansas Community College.

Health Care

Dr. Mandy Longoria is joining Lentz Eye Care.

Amanda Hullet has been named vice president of Patient Care Services at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center.

Organizations

The Rotary Club of East Wichita has announced its officers and directors for 2017-18: Scott Holder, Neighborhood Senior Living, president; Burke Jones, Alloy Architecture, vice president/president elect; Donna Kennedy, Intrust Bank, secretary; Steve Peterson, CrossFirst Bank, treasurer; Fred Heismeyer, Career Dimensions, past president; Dave Clothier, McCoy Petroleum Corp., director; Todd Bailey, Transworld Business Advisors, director; Denise Hearson, Carson Bank, director; Kevin Rathert, State Farm Insurance, director; Drew Rooks, Kirkpatrick, Sprecker & Co., director; Tammie Rhea, Westar Energy, director; and Richard Samaniego, Gilliland & Hayes, director.

The officers and directors for the East Wichita Rotary Foundation for 2017-18 are: Kevin Rathert, State Farm Insurance, acting president; John Alefs, Lusco Brick & Stone, secretary; Schoen Fitzgerald, Schoen C. Fitzgerald CPA, treasurer; Joyce Heismeyer, Kansas Heart Hospital, director; John Vetter, Stinson Leonard Street, director; and Susan Addington, Koch Industries, director.

The Wichita Crime Commission has announced these officers for 2017-18: Mike Sweeney, Overhead Door Group, chairman; Jackie Williams, Kansas Attorney General’s Office; president; Todd Johnson, Scripps Broadcasting, vice president; Derry Larson, Larson and Co., treasurer; and Mike Relihan, Bullseye Shooting Range, secretary.

The Wichita Crime Commission also added these new board members: Bill Anderson, Anderson Energy; John Baker, Fee Insurance Group; Raymond Geoffroy, community volunteer; Mike Hill, former Sedgwick County Sheriff; David Rapp, Hinkle Law Firm; and Barry Purdy, Kanza Bank.

Law

Foulston Siefkin has hired Dylan Fehl, Jeremy Koehler, Sarah McMillin-Beckman and Nancy Musick as summer associates.

Real Estate

Craig Wurth, Rachel Richard and Cody Stelling have joined Keller Williams’ Signature Partners Market Center at the Wichita Waterfront as residential real estate sales associates.