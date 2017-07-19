Business notebook (July 20, 2017)

New owner
Viaan Electronics purchased the former Security 1st Title building at 434 N. Main from 434 LLC and Roger N. Bell Revocable Trust. NAI Martens’ Patrick Ahern and Wanda Whitworth represented the buyer and sellers, respectively.
Meritrust Credit Union completed the sale of its branch building at 12021 E. Kellogg to Heartland Credit Union. Meritrust plans to replace that location with a 3,500-square-foot branch in Andover MarketPlace at the southeast corner of Kellogg and Andover Road.
New staff
Charisma Inner Beauty added five new staff from the former Beehive Salon to its Waterfront location at 1720 N. Webb.
Recognized
Grasshopper, a manufacturer of zero-turn mowers in Moundridge, represented Kansas at the Made in America Product Showcase this week at the White House.
Davis-Moore Auto Group was one of 387 Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram and Fiat dealerships in the U.S. to earn the 2017 Customer First Award for Excellence from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles US.
Charity
Smithfield Foods’ Helping Hungry Homes initiative joined with Dillons Food Stores to donate more than 35,000 pounds of protein to the Kansas Food Bank. The donation is equivalent to more than 140,000 servings of protein.
Have a new business, name change, new location or award to share? Send announcements to Jerry Siebenmark at jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com. Include a contact name and phone number. For business openings, please also include a street address, phone number and operating hours and days.
