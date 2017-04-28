This weekend marks a time of rebirth for The Eagle and Kansas.com

It’s moving weekend for The Wichita Eagle and Kansas.com.

Tonight we will for the last time prepare the print edition of The Wichita Eagle from 825 E. Douglas, our home since the early 1960s. On Saturday, we will work from our new home at 330 N. Mead in Old Town Square.

It’s an exciting time for our staff and a milestone in the evolution of our company.

We’re moving out of a building that is a remnant of the past – a time when our sole function was to produce a newspaper once a day.

We’re moving into a building that suits our needs as a 24/7 digital-first news and advertising organization that also produces a newspaper as an important part of our repertoire.

We’re following a path taken by many news organizations across the country as online readership and online revenue have grown.

As we have consolidated functions related to the printed newspaper, our needs have changed. The structure at 825 E. Douglas simply does not fit us anymore and doesn’t represent the company we are today or will be in the future.

Yes, there is some sadness about leaving a building that has been our home for more than 50 years. Yes, we will pause when the building is hit with a wrecking ball.

But this is a time of rebirth – both for The Eagle/Kansas.com and the property at 825 E. Douglas.

We will move to the first two floors of 330 N. Mead, which have been gutted and rebuilt to meet our needs. Most of the furnishings are new, and the building includes a state-of-the-art space for video production, which has become an important part of our work.

At 825 E. Douglas, a new headquarters for Cargill will be built and house at least 700 employees, further bolstering the Old Town section of downtown.

I’ve acknowledged before the confusion that resulted when we moved the printing of our paper to Kansas City. Some people thought we moved our entire operation to Kansas City. But that simply is not true.

The Wichita Eagle/Kansas.com and our parent company, McClatchy, are committed to a strong presence in Wichita. The investment in this move and the commitment to a long-term lease on North Mead are evidence of that.

But what’s more important is the unwavering commitment of our news staff to tell the story of this great community and the dedication of our advertising staff to help clients grow their businesses.

We are steadfast in continuing those missions from 330 N. Mead.

Watch for an opportunity later to tour our new home. We’re pretty proud of it and can’t wait to show it off.