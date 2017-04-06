Hobbyist heaven set to open at Wichita State’s Innovation Campus

GoCreate, a new makerspace at Wichita State University, will have its grand opening 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The space is in the new Experiential Engineering Building on 17th Street, about halfway between Hillside and Oliver. There is plenty of parking near the building.
The space includes a fully equipped metal shop, wood shop, textiles shop, graphics design, plastics, welding and much more. It contains more than $1 million worth of shop machinery.
There are also staff and experienced mentors to assist with projects.
The space was built to spark the creativity of hobbyists but also to give those with a hands-on business idea a place to develop prototypes or do occasional production at a low cost.
The sheer number of things that people can work on is amazing, said Ken Wiseman, facility manager for GoCreate.
“I’m here every single day, and my mind changes every day about the capabilities and capacity of what you can do here,” he said.
A membership is $125 per month, but Koch Industries and the Fred and Mary Koch Foundation are offering financial assistance for six months, or up to a year, to encourage people to try it out.
