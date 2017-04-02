The Kansas wind never stops. Why should the Kansas wind industry?

1:32 Large fire causes Atlanta highway overpass collapse Pause

6:23 A 'prom-posal' that will melt your heart

2:11 Two injured in double shooting near Valley Center

4:38 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop talk about AAC

1:23 Roberts visits western Kansas after wildfires

0:51 Toby Keith's PSA for Ashland, Kansas, and surrounding areas after wildfires

0:21 Black bear cubs roaming at Snowdon

5:38 Get to know the Wichita State basketball readers panel

1:45 Kind Kravings opening a restaurant in a double-decker bus