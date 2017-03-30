Business

Two new wind farms in Kingman and Pratt counties to officially open

Company and government officials will dedicate two of its recently opened wind farms in Kingman and Pratt counties next week.

The two wind farms, the Kingman and Ninnescah wind energy centers, each have a capacity to generate 200 megawatts. They actually started generating power in December.

Most of the power will go to Westar Energy, while a minority will go to Midwest Energy in Hays, as well as the municipal systems in McPherson, Chanute, Iola, Fredonia and Sabetha.

Westar also recently completed the 280-megawatt capacity Western Plains wind farm in Ford County. With the three new wind farms, Westar now has 1,750 megawatts of wind power capacity and is halting, at least for the moment, any new wind power investment.

