Business notebook (Feb. 23, 2017)

Expansion
Adventure Dental & Vision, 1902 W. 21st St. and 980 S. Oliver, is adding two new dentists, Colin Reed and Amber Royal, to its Wichita practice.
Ground breaking
Via Christi Clinic has broken ground on a nearly 15,000-square-foot clinic at Tall Tree Road and Newberry Street in Derby. The clinic is expected to open in the fall.
New service
Newton Medical Center has launched a new program using Eagle Hospital Physicians’ telemedicine videoconferencing services to quickly diagnose and treat stroke and other neurological emergencies.
Charity
Koch Industries president Dave Robertson and his wife, Kathy, donated $250,000 to Emporia State University’s Hornet football program as part of the school’s Now and Forever fundraising campaign. The donation will help pay for remodeling the football locker room, meeting room and coaching facility.
Wichita Habitat for Humanity has received a $100,000 donation from Fidelity Bank to launch its revitalization program.
Tyson Foods is donating 12,000 pounds of protein to the Kansas Food Bank, which will be distributed among the Food Bank’s 200 partner agencies that provide daily meals and food pantry services.
Shelter Insurance Foundation and Wichita agent Pamela Marcenaro will fund a $2,000 scholarship to be awarded this spring to a graduate of Wichita Heights High School.
As part of the company’s community service project arranged through the United Way Volunteer Center, 220 employees from Credit Union of America made teacher appreciation bags for teachers, diaper resource bags for families and blankets for homeless teens this week.
