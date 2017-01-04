Aluminum distributor to open new facility in February

AMI Metals is close to completing its new facility on South Hoover Road.
The company, which processes and distributes aluminum to the aircraft industry, expects to complete its 80,000-square-foot building at 2300 S. Hoover Road in mid- to late-February, said president Scott Smith.
The company, based in Brentwood, Tenn., has warehouse and distribution facilities in 11 of the world’s aircraft construction hubs.
AMI Metals has seen strong sales growth in recent years, Smith said, and had outgrown its present building at 2535 Kessler and spread into an adjacent building.
“Much to my chagrin,” he said, “because there’s the inefficiency of two buildings.”
Smith said the company is adding services and capabilities, calling them “state of the art.”
He expects the facility’s present 35-employee workforce to increase by about 20 percent with the opening. The project had a building permit of $3 million.
The company has had a facility in Wichita since 1994.
