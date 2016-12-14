Wichita company has doubled in size every year for four years

2:04 Scholfield Honda prepares to open first phase of new building Pause

1:10 How scary was buying the Luxury Collection? Paul and Andrew Walser explain

1:51 Fugitive shoots himself while fleeing police

4:11 Colyer on his role in the Brownback administration

3:55 School board president discusses superintendent situation

0:30 Porch pirate package theft in Maize

4:02 Bill Self on KU freshman Josh Jackson: 'It's his natural instinct to be slithery'

4:51 Dining with Denise: A Wichita gas station pizza tour

1:26 John Allison comments on school funding