Nature center sells out of senior lifetime passes to national parks

Lifetime senior passes – that are $10 right now – for those 62 or older to U.S. national parks may be hard to find in the Wichita area.

Great Plains Nature Center said on its Facebook page on Monday that it was sold out of the passes, which are scheduled to increase to $80 by year’s end.

The center said it will be receiving a large shipment next week, and will be getting more later this week.

The lifetime passes are available for $10 at participating federal sites. In Kansas, the list includes Great Plains Nature Center in Wichita, Council Grove Lake, Clinton Lake Project in Lawrence and Tuttle Creek Lake Project in Manhattan. An annual senior pass will be $20.

The lifetime passes also can be purchased online, but there is an added $10 fee to process applications. The passes are not only good at national parks but also national historic sites, national forests, national wildlife refuges and other federal recreation areas, Lori Jones, who is in charge of visitor services at Great Plains, has said.

The price increase was part of the National Park Service Centennial Act, signed into law last December by former President Obama. When it will take effect isn’t certain, but some are taking note as summer travel looms.

Jones is the only staff member who can issue the passes at Great Plains, so she asked that people call before they come to the center at 6232 E. 29th St. North. The number is 316-683-5499, extension 107.

