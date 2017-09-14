Rescued Texas pets now becoming Kansans

Nearly 70 Texas dogs and cats who survived Hurricane Harvey are now becoming Kansans.

Many are finding homes. Those with more serious health concerns are being treated before being placed for adoption.

Last week, three vans filled with dogs and cats left Houston headed for Wichita, said Randi Carter, spokeswoman with Beauties & Beasts 11th Hour Rescue in Wichita and owner of All Dogs Bark-N-Play.

These were animals that had been in Houston shelters before the hurricane hit – some since April, Carter said.

Beauties & Beasts partnered with the Kingman County Humane Society, Wellington Humane Society and Chasing Tails from Great Bend to take care of the animals.

Other rescues may be planned for the future, though it’s uncertain whether any rescue trips will be planned for animals in Hurricane Irma’s path.

“”We got to take care of what we did here, clean these animals up and get them in good health, shipshape, before we can think about Irma,” Carter said.

The more pressing concern is still in Texas, she said.

“They (shelters) are in a week going to end up with dogs that aren’t reclaimed and need homes,” Carter said. “We may do another scoop back to Texas so it can open up spaces for more animals. There are still thousands of dogs out there that probably won’t be reclaimed.”