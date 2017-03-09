56 mumps cases reported in Kansas; KDHE urges precautions

As of March 4, 56 mumps cases have been reported in Kansas, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
The cases were reported in Atchison, Barton, Crawford, Douglas, Ellis, Finney, Franklin, Johnson, Marshall, Riley, Rooks and Thomas counties.
Many people with mumps reported attending wrestling tournaments in Kansas, have associations to the University of Kansas or Kansas State University, or traveled to states also currently experiencing mumps outbreaks, according to KDHE.
“As we continue to see mumps cases throughout the state and region, I encourage Kansans to take precautions to prevent the spread of the disease,” said KDHE Secretary Susan Mosier, in a news release. “Please make sure that you and your family are up-to-date on vaccines, and stay home if you do get mumps.”
Mumps is a contagious disease caused by a virus, typically starting with a few days of fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness and loss of appetite, followed by swollen salivary glands. Most people with mumps recover in a few weeks.
